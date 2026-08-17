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    Kazakhstan and Slovenia reaffirm commitment to closer partnership

    20:46, 17 August 2026

    Kazakhstan and Slovenia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations following a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov and newly appointed Slovenian Ambassador Branko Rakovec, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakhstan and Slovenia reaffirm commitment to closer partnership
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    Issetov received copies of Rakovec’s credentials during a meeting in Kazakhstan, congratulating the diplomat on his appointment and expressing confidence that his mission would contribute to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Astana and Ljubljana.

    The sides highlighted several recent developments as signs of closer bilateral ties, including the opening of Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Ljubljana in 2024 and the official visit of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan in 2025.

    The officials emphasized the importance of implementing agreements reached at the highest level and highlighted the role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

    Rakovec thanked the Kazakhstani side for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the partnership between Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

    The two sides agreed to maintain constructive cooperation across a broad range of areas of mutual interest.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Slovenia vow to deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue and economic ties. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Slovenia Diplomacy
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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