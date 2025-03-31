President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
11:00, 31 March 2025
President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In Astana President Nataša Pirc Musar is expected to hold talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss key issues of mutual cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum will be held in Astana as part of the President’s visit.
