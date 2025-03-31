EN
    President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

    11:00, 31 March 2025

    President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    LIVE: President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for an official visit
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    In Astana President Nataša Pirc Musar is expected to hold talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss key issues of mutual cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    The  Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum will be held in Astana as part of the President’s visit.

    As reported earlier, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent explores what connects Kazakhstan and Slovenia.

    President of Kazakhstan Slovenia President Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
