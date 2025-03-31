President of Slovenia arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

In Astana President Nataša Pirc Musar is expected to hold talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss key issues of mutual cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum will be held in Astana as part of the President’s visit.

As reported earlier, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent explores what connects Kazakhstan and Slovenia.