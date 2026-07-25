Kazakhstan and Russia advance digitalization of trade and logistics

During the 22nd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin reviewed initiatives aimed at increasing trade transparency, digitalizing transportation processes and improving the safety of road freight operations.

Among the projects presented were a digital product labeling system designed to ensure transparency in trade turnover and verify the origin of goods; the Smart Cargo platform, which aims to create a unified digital environment for participants in the transportation process; and the AI Jol unified digital system, which uses artificial intelligence to continuously analyze transport flows.

Reports on joint efforts to improve the efficiency of foreign trade and develop transport and logistics infrastructure were delivered by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

The presidents were also briefed on joint measures to strengthen transport connectivity in the railway, road and aviation sectors, as well as plans for the coordinated modernization of automobile border checkpoints between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the 22nd Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.