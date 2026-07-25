Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover nears $28 billion, Tokayev says

The event was attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, during a plenary session dedicated to the theme: “Building a Global Logistics Ecosystem: New Horizons for Russian-Kazakh Cooperation.”

In his opening remarks, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Russian President and the leadership of Omsk region for preserving the memory of all veterans of the Great Patriotic War, including his father, Kemel Tokayev, who received treatment in Omsk after suffering a severe injury while serving with the Second Belorussian Front in Poland.

Tokayev emphasized that practical cooperation between regions adds concrete substance to the bilateral agenda and provides strong momentum for the continued development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations.

“The relations between our countries have reached an unprecedentedly high level. This is the result of major efforts by the heads of state, governments, regional authorities and, of course, the parliaments of both countries,” Tokayev said.

He noted that his state visit to Russia in November last year and Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan in May this year were historic milestones in bilateral relations.

According to Tokayev, agreements signed during those visits, including the Declaration on the transition of interstate relations to a new level of strategic partnership and alliance and the Joint Statement on the Seven Pillars of Friendship and Good Neighborliness, created a strong foundation for long-term cooperation and joint progress.

The Kazakh President said that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia continues to develop successfully across key areas, with trade being one of the main pillars of bilateral relations.

“Russia is a major trading partner of Kazakhstan. Bilateral trade turnover approached 28 billion US dollars last year. Through joint efforts, this figure continues to grow: in the first five months of this year, mutual trade increased by almost 10 percent compared with the same period last year,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Omsk, where the leaders discussed a wide range of issues related to the bilateral agenda.