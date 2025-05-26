Kazakhstan and Poland set to expand investment cooperation

A key meeting was held with the delegation of the AGH University of Science and Technology in Krakow. The Polish side presented the CompLithium project, which introduces an innovative filter technology for efficient lithium extraction from formation waters – a promising solution for Kazakhstan given the issue of water encroachment at oil and gas fields. The sides discussed opportunities for joint research with Kazakh universities and the potential commercialization of the technology upon successful pilot testing in Kazakhstan.

Chairman Ospankulov also held talks with Polish organizations active in the food and fisheries sectors. During talks with Łukasz Parfianowicz, President of Polryb sp. z o.o., the parties discussed prospects for Kazakhstan-Poland cooperation in the fisheries sector. The Polish side expressed interest in partnering with Kazakh enterprises to transfer proprietary trout farming technology and offer professional training for aquaculture specialists.

Krzysztof Borkowski, President of Mościbrody Meat Processing Plant, reaffirmed his company’s interest in collaborating with Kazakh partners in turkey breeding and processing. The parties also addressed specific challenges that currently hinder the entry of Polish poultry products into the Kazakh market.

Marek Majec, Chairman of the Main Council of Poland’s Scientific and Technical Association for the Food Industry, confirmed readiness to cooperate in certifying Kazakh food products for access to EU markets, including Poland. He also expressed support for the introduction of AI-driven technologies in certification processes.

Logistics and connectivity were central to discussions with Marta Łagoda, General Director of Trans Rach, particularly regarding the development of infrastructure for the Middle Corridor and the implementation of an electronic queuing system to reduce delivery times in both directions.

In talks with Piotr Guzowski, Chairman of the Polish-Kazakh Chamber of Commerce, the parties addressed ongoing issues faced by Polish investors in Kazakhstan, including workforce training. They emphasized the importance of improving conditions for further investment, streamlining business procedures, and enhancing bilateral economic ties.

As a result of the meetings, both sides agreed to continue their dialogue aimed at advancing joint scientific and investment initiatives in sectors of strategic interest to both countries.

