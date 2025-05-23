Kazakhstan invites Danish companies to participate in investment projects

During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, trade, economic and investment partnership, as well as promoting close people-to-people ties.

The Kazakh Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, green technologies, transport and logistics.

Vassilenko invited Danish companies to participate in investment projects in Kazakhstan actively.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue active dialogue.

For reference: In 2024, the trade between Kazakhstan and Denmark reached 161 million US dollars (exports – 34.9 million, imports – 126.1 million). The gross inflow of investment from Denmark to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to over 300 million dollars. There are 30 enterprises with the participation of Danish capital registered in Kazakhstan, including such companies as Carlsberg Group, Maersk Oil, Novo Nordisk and others.