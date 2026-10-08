Kazakhstan, Japan explore deeper investment cooperation

Kazakhstan’s diplomat briefed his counterpart on the key elements of the Investment Policy Concept of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2030, paying special attention to tax incentives, subsidies, and state guarantees protecting foreign investors' rights. He also highlighted the National Digital Investment Platform, which operates on a "one-stop shop" principle to maximize the simplification of investment procedures.

Furthermore, the parties discussed current operations and prospects for expanding the presence of Japanese companies in Kazakhstan, reviewing opportunities for investment projects in such priority sectors as digital infrastructure, critical minerals, transport, logistics, and downstream agricultural processing.

In this regard, the Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev proposed intensifying the joint search for promising niches to localize manufacturing in Kazakhstan, followed by the transfer of high technologies from Japan. For his part, President Kenichiro Hayashi expressed readiness to facilitate a deeper analysis of Kazakhstan's investment opportunities and provide information support to Japanese investors.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the upcoming Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2026), themed "From Stability to Growth: Kazakhstan's New Investment Cycle." Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev invited member companies of the Japan Institute for Overseas Investment to participate in the event, emphasizing that the forum will serve as an effective platform for presenting specific projects, as well as establishing direct contacts with Kazakhstan businesses and state development institutions.

The Japan Institute for Overseas Investment (JOI) was established in 1991 to facilitate the entry of Japanese companies into international markets and to strengthen economic cooperation between Japan and foreign nations. The organization brings together industrial corporations, trading houses, financial institutions, and law firms. Its membership includes state-backed support institutions such as JBIC, JOIN, and JICT, as well as major global corporations including Mitsubishi, Mitsui & Co., Sumitomo, and ITOCHU.

As previously reported, Central Asia and Japan are moving toward practical cooperation.