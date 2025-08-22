Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan set to increase trade turnover up to USD 3 bln

Besides, they also signed the resolutions of the 7th session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The members of the official delegations signed the roadmap to increase bilateral commodity turnover up to 3 billion US dollars by 2030 and other intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements.

As written before, the Heads of State took part in the sitting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

It was also reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Ata Beyit National Memorial Complex near Bishkek, as part of his official trip to the Kyrgyz Republic.