Kazakhstan and Iran call for fortifying UN's role amid global tensions
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the results of his discussion of the international agenda with Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
- The sides expressed concern over the escalation of armed conflicts, sanctions pressure, and trade wars. We discussed the situation related to the decline in trust toward international organizations, said the President of Kazakhstan.
Our countries reached a consensus on the need to strengthen the role of the United Nations, strictly adhere to its Charter and resolutions, ensure the supremacy of international law, and uphold the principles of justice. It was stressed that all conflicts and disputes must be resolved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations. Kazakhstan and Iran will continue to interact within the framework of international organizations in the future."
As Qazinform previously reported, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, made a Joint Statement following the talks in Astana.
The Kazakh President highlighted the importance of developing the North-South transport corridor and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway route.