Kazakhstan and Greece expand legal cooperation

EPLO is an international organization bringing together states, universities and research institutions working in public law, the rule of law and professional training.

Following the meetings, the Academy signed a memorandum of understanding with EPLO and a cooperation agreement with ELGU. The agreements provide for joint educational, research and expert projects.

One of the key outcomes was an agreement to establish an EPLO Regional Center at the Academy. The center will focus on joint research, participation in international and grant-funded projects, as well as the training and professional development of law enforcement and government officials, Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The sides also identified several areas of strategic importance to modern law enforcement, including cybersecurity, the use of artificial intelligence and combating transnational organized crime.

Cooperation with ELGU will include joint educational programs, including dual-degree programs, academic mobility and internships. An agreement was also reached to send 20 master’s and doctoral students from the Academy for internships.

The sides additionally discussed the creation of joint research groups and the possibility of opening an ELGU branch at the Academy.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the agreements are intended to move the Academy’s international cooperation toward practical implementation through joint research and educational programs, exchanges of expertise, internships and greater access to international expertise.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the general prosecutors of Kazakhstan and Laos had signed a memorandum of cooperation on the recovery of assets.