Kazakhstan and ExxonMobil expand cooperation in oil and gas sector

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the progress of ongoing joint projects and explored opportunities for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector. Discussions focused on key areas of collaboration, including hydrocarbon production, the development of export infrastructure, and the implementation of investment projects.

Special attention was paid to maintaining the stable operation of production facilities, advancing the development of the Tengiz and Kashagan oil fields, and ensuring the effective functioning of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Photo credit: the press service of the Kazakh Government

Yuri Kim congratulated Nurlan Baibazarov on his appointment as First Deputy Prime Minister and expressed confidence in the further development of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership, ensuring infrastructure reliability, and promoting the sustainable development of the oil and gas sector.

The meeting also emphasized Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate by creating favorable and predictable conditions for investors and expanding opportunities for long-term cooperation.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive engagement and advancing the identified areas of cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's refineries increase the depth of oil refining up to 90 percent.