Kazakhstan and Egypt strengthen partnership in spiritual and educational spheres

During the talks, the two sides discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation in preserving traditional spiritual values, promoting interfaith dialogue, and advancing religious education, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Kazakhstan and Egypt share deep-rooted historical, cultural, and spiritual bonds of brotherhood that span centuries.

The two sides highlighted the ceremonial reopening of the historic Sultan Baybars Mosque in Cairo following its extensive restoration, as well as the successful activities of the Egyptian University of Islamic Culture "Nur-Mubarak" in Kazakhstan, as notable examples of the strong partnership between the two countries.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Tileuberdi expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb for his continued support for the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana and invited the Grand Imam to pay a working visit to the Kazakh capital.

The two sides agreed to elevate cooperation in the spiritual and educational spheres to a new level for the benefit and prosperity of the brotherly peoples of Kazakhstan and Egypt.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan-EU trade hit $26 billion as investment ties deepen.