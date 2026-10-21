Kazakhstan-EU trade tops $26 billion as investment ties deepen

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ardak Zebeshev, met with the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aleška Simkić, in Astana.

Photo: gov.kz

The parties discussed the implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Brussels, as well as prospects for expanding trade, economic, investment, and transport cooperation.

“The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner. In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded USD 45 billion, while cumulative investment from EU countries since 2005 has surpassed USD 200 billion. Our priorities remain unchanged: trade and investment, transport connectivity, energy, the green and digital transitions, critical raw materials, environmental protection and climate action,” said Ardak Zebeshev.

In January–July 2026, bilateral trade rose 3% year on year to USD 26.4 billion, compared with USD 25.6 billion in 2025. Kazakhstan’s exports to EU countries increased by 5.9% to USD 20.8 billion, while imports from the EU declined by 6.5% to USD 5.6 billion.

The Deputy Minister outlined measures to improve the investment climate and mitigate administrative risks. Investors have access to investment agreements, tax and customs incentives, state in-kind grants and opportunities offered by special economic zones. Investment protection and support are ensured by the Investment Ombudsman, a dedicated investment prosecutor, the National Digital Investment Platform and the “green corridor” mechanism.

Photo: gov.kz

The parties also discussed the Global Gateway Investment Hub, launched by the European Commission to facilitate investment projects in partner countries. The Kazakh side emphasised that the mechanism’s practical value would depend on its ability to help move projects from the conceptual stage to implementation.

Another key topic was the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, one of Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities. The Kazakh side welcomed the signing, with EU support, of loan agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), including agreements aimed at modernising the Port of Aktau and developing sustainable transport infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain close cooperation to advance joint projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan is strengthening the Middle Corridor role as President Tokayev advances Caspian cooperation.