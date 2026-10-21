Kazakhstan and Egypt outline new areas for strengthening cooperation

During the high-level talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and strengthening political, trade, economic, digital, and investment ties.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Emphasizing the importance of developing bilateral relations rooted in mutual trust and fraternity, the sides consolidated a number of key agreements.

To ensure food security, the sides discussed measures to launch comprehensive support mechanisms for direct supplies of Kazakh grain to the Egyptian market, leveraging the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor).

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In the areas of energy and ecology, the parties endorsed exchanging experience regarding the construction of Egypt’s El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and uranium production under Kazakhstan's peaceful nuclear program. Furthermore, the sides agreed to jointly promote the initiative to establish the International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides agreed to establish interdepartmental working groups to ensure the swift implementation of all reached agreements.

Earlier, Minister Tileuberdi met with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed At-Tayeb, who heads one of the world's largest centers of Islamic scholarship and education. The sides discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation in preserving traditional spiritual values, promoting interfaith dialogue, and advancing religious education