Kazakhstan and Egypt explore prospects for expanding bilateral ties

The Foreign Ministers noted the high level of Kazakhstan–Egypt relations and emphasized the importance of the mechanism of political consultations between their respective foreign ministries.

Photo: gov.kz

In light of the recent parliamentary elections in Egypt and constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan, the Ministers agreed to intensify the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties, including cooperation within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

In the trade and economic sphere, the two sides highlighted opportunities to expand bilateral trade and implement joint investment projects.

The Ministers also signed a Protocol amending the intergovernmental Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic Passports of November 7, 2006. The Protocol extends the visa-free regime to citizens of Kazakhstan and Egypt holding valid service passports.

Photo: gov.kz

One of the key outcomes of the talks was an agreement to remove Kazakhstan from the list of Central Asian countries whose citizens are subject to additional entry requirements imposed by the Egyptian authorities for tourism purposes. This decision is aimed at facilitating entry for Kazakhstani tourists visiting Egypt and further promoting tourism exchanges between the two countries.

Photo: gov.kz

Following the talks, Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Badr Abdelatty delivered a joint statement to the media, outlining the outcomes of their meeting and reaffirming their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Egypt outlined new areas for strengthening cooperation.