Kazakhstan and Czech Republic to boost transport sector cooperation

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the transport sector, including civil aviation and railway transport.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Transport Ministries of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic. The document is aimed at developing strategic cooperation in railway transport, industry, and technological development.

The signing of the memorandum will serve as a foundation for further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in the transport sector.

As written before, Kazakhstan targets to increase annual cargo transit up to 100 billion tons by 2034 and the carrying capacity of seaports and the maritime fleet.