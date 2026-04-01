Kazakhstan and China to boost transit via Trans-Caspian Route

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening transit potential between Kazakhstan and China and modernizing infrastructure.

Those attending highlighted positive growth in rail freight volumes, alongside the ongoing modernization of railway infrastructure.

Both sides emphasized the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM). They affirmed interest in its further development, including upgrading port facilities in Aktau and Kuryk, aiming to reach 3,000 container trains annually by 2029.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to develop a long-term transit program, covering border and port infrastructure, logistics hubs, railway engineering cooperation, and digital solutions.

As written before, Kazakh Transport Vice Minister Zhanibek Taizhanov and officials of China Harbour Engineering Company Co., Ltd. had a working meeting in Beijing to discuss the Ayagoz–Bakhty project.

Noteworthy, volume of freight carried via TITR increased sixfold.