Volume of freight carried via TITR increases sixfold

As of today, its carrying capacity is 6 million tons a year. For the past five years, the volume of freight carried through the TITR grew sixfold. In 2024, it rose by 62% to reach 4.5 million tons against 2.8 million tons recorded in 2023, transport policy department director of the Kazakh Transport Ministry Dinmukhammed Sembayev said.

For the past four months, transportation via the route hit 1.5 million tons, which is 10% more compared to the previous year, with 1.37 million tons.

Container transportation made 30,400 TEU tripling compared to the same period of the previous year.

As statistics show, the TITR not only serves as a transit route, but is also actively used for the export of Kazakhstani products (72%, including food, metals, petrochemicals) and the import of foreign goods, which makes it a key channel for the development of the national economy. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, he added.

Its carrying capacity is projected to grow up to 10 million tons a year by 2027.

Earlier Kazinform reported, cargo carriage volume through Kazakhstan increased by 7.1% in 2024 to reach 34.6 million tons.