Kazakhstan and China agree on mutual recognition of driver’s licenses and security at Khorgos

The ministers discussed regional security, combating transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime and other modern threats.

During the visit, Sadenov also held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. The sides discussed current issues in Kazakhstan-China security cooperation and further areas of joint work.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the signing of an agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and China on ensuring security and public order at the Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The agreement completes a long-term joint effort to establish legal mechanisms for maintaining security at the Khorgos center. It sets out procedures for cooperation between the competent authorities of the two countries and is expected to help prevent offenses, respond more quickly to emerging threats and ensure the safety of citizens at the international center.

Another important outcome of the talks was an agreement on the mutual recognition and exchange of national driver’s licenses issued to citizens of Kazakhstan and China.

The agreement is expected to simplify related procedures for citizens of both countries and create more convenient conditions for mutual travel.

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry said the agreements are aimed at further developing practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in the field of security and addressing specific issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported new exit and entry rules would come into force in China.