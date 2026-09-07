New exit and entry rules to come into force in China

Document checks at immigration may take more time under the new rules.

Passengers are urged to verify the validity of passports and visas, review the latest entry and exit requirements and arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before departure.

The updated Regulation on the Administration of Entry and Exit was adopted by China’s State Council on July 31, 2026.

Changes are set to streamline immigration control, protect citizens’ rights, and strengthen national security.

According to the document, foreign nationals who provide false information during visa applications or border checks may face entry bans to China for 1 to 5 years.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Kyrgyzstan is introducing mandatory insurance for tourists, with tour operators required to provide liability coverage for every traveller.