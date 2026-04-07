Kazakhstan and Canada to face in 2026 BJK Cup Qualifiers without their star players

Speaking at a press conference in Kazakh capital Astana, Yuriy Shchukin, captain of Kazakhstan women's national tennis team, said that while the team initially planned for a different lineup, however, tactical changes were made, as preparations progressed.

While our initial preparation was tailored to a different team lineup, but we’re adapting on the fly. It's a strong team anyway, so we're exploring every avenue to secure the win, said Shchukin.

Captain Yuriy Shchukin stressed the final lineup for the singles matches is yet to be determined.

"Judging by training sessions and recent results, the whole team is ready to go. Every player is prepared to step up if called upon," he added.

Shchukin said special attention is placed on fostering a unified team culture.

Playing for your country is the ultimate responsibility, and veterans help the newcomers navigate that high-stakes pressure immediately, said Shchukin.

While highlighting the advantage of playing at home, Shchukin said: “The unwavering support from the country's crowd can act as a confidence-boosting catalyst.”

Captain Yuriy Shchukin also commended on the absence of the team’s leader, world No.2 Elena Rybakina, saying that the decision balances the athlete’s tight schedule with her individual tournament goals.

With the world number one ranking within reach, she may have to make some tough decisions, he said, stressing that such a decision was made jointly with the Tennis Federation.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

In her turn, Marie-Ève Pelletier, interim captain for Canada's Billie Jean King Cup team, said: "Arriving with a fresh squad, the team is making player nurturing the primary goal."

She stressed the competition offers a unique chance for players to gain their first experience in the competition, adding that many are making their team debut.

According to her, the roster changes shifted the balance of power. "Previously, our players had higher ratings, but things have changed. The opponent is now higher-rated, but for us, this is an important step in our development," said Marie-Ève Pelletier.

Canada remains a powerhouse after winning the 2023 title, and also consistently ranks among the top contenders for the title. Without its top players Dabrowski and Mboko in this upcoming match, the team is betting on renewed and younger players to keep the momentum going.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva makes a breakthrough in the WTA Rankings.