Kazakhstan and Cambodia sign visa exemption agreement

The signing ceremony was held at Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Photo credit: Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Acting Minister Eat Sophea and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Cambodia with residence in Hanoi Kanat Tumysh signed the Agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and Official/Service Passports.

During the ceremony, both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of cooperation and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening and expanding ties across multiple areas.

Earlier it was reported, Kazakhstan plans to introduce tailored visa regimes for foreign citizens arriving in the country for employment purposes.