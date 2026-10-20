Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan present Trans-Caspian Route opportunities to Japanese investors

The event, aimed at attracting Japanese investment in the TITR’s infrastructure, brought together approximately 100 participants, including representatives of relevant government ministries, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Business Association ROTOBO, and Japan’s logistics sector, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, and Azerbaijan, Farid Talibov, presented the countries’ transport development strategies, highlighting efforts to improve the efficiency of logistics chains and expand international transport cooperation.

In his remarks, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev highlighted the official commissioning of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line in Baku on October 15, 2026, in the presence of presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev. The project is expected to expand international data exchange capacity and enhance the resilience of digital communications.

Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Kei Takagi, emphasized the strategic importance of the TITR for Tokyo in the context of diversifying international transport and logistics routes. He noted that the development of the Middle Corridor offers additional opportunities to strengthen Japan’s trade and economic ties with the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Mieko Koyanagi, Director of the International Logistics Office at Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), briefed participants on the results of trial shipments conducted by Japanese companies along the Middle Corridor. These trials made it possible to analyze key parameters of the route, including delivery times and costs, the specifics of customs clearance procedures, and the quality of transport and logistics services.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Particular attention was given to Japan’s support for improving the efficiency of customs administration at the Port of Aktau. The project, valued at up to JPY 719 million, includes the installation of a fixed, large-scale X-ray scanning system at the port, which is expected to reduce cargo inspection times by a factor of three.

As part of the event, Adel Dauletbek, Air Astana’s Senior Regional Manager for the Republic of Korea and Japan, provided an overview of prospects for strengthening transport connectivity in light of the planned launch of direct scheduled flights between Almaty and Tokyo’s Narita Airport in December, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the Middle Corridor development.