Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan advance Caspian Bridge ferry system and intermodal terminal projects

The meeting focused on opportunities to strengthen economic ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, with particular attention to joint initiatives in the transport, logistics and maritime sectors.

As part of the meeting, the sides signed two documents aimed at further developing transport and logistics connectivity between the two countries.

The first agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and AZCON Holding on the development of a new trans-Caspian ferry system, known as Caspian Bridge. The document sets out the key principles and areas of collaboration for preparing and implementing the project.

The second document, a Term Sheet signed by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, outlines the principal terms for establishing an intermodal freight terminal and creating a joint venture.

The initiative is intended to expand container and other freight transportation between the two countries, with a particular focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The agreements mark a further step towards strengthening Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation and developing transport infrastructure and logistics opportunities across the Caspian region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan presented Trans-Caspian Route opportunities to Japanese investors.