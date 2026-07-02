Kazakhstan, Anadolu Group to expand investment cooperation

During the meeting, the sides discussed further development of investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects across various economic sectors.

The President noted that Efes Kazakhstan and Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers, which are part of the holding, have been successfully operating in Kazakhstan for many years, creating jobs and making a significant contribution to investment attraction and tax revenues.

Kamil Süleyman Yazıcı, in turn, briefed the Head of State on the performance of the group's companies in Kazakhstan and outlined the prospects for new investment projects.

Photo source: Akorda

Over the past 30 years, Anadolu Group has invested about $1 billion, generating more than 10,000 jobs.

The company operates five beverage production plants and has begun construction of a sixth facility in the Aktobe region, with $100 million in investment.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is consistently pursuing a course of economic diversification, industrial modernization, and the development of high-value-added production.

In this regard, interest was expressed in further expanding Anadolu Group's activities in Kazakhstan, including through export-oriented projects in agriculture and other sectors to foster innovation and sustainable economic growth.

Earlier today, the Head of State held a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), discussed the 2027-2032 Partnership Strategy.

The Kazakh President also received Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group.