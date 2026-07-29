Kazakhstan, Algeria to enhance financial and economic cooperation

The issue was on the agenda of a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Algeria, Anuarbek Akhmetov, and the Minister of Finance of Algeria, Abdelkrim Bouzred.

During the meeting, the Algerian side was briefed on political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, the enactment of the new Constitution, as well as the preparations for the upcoming Qurultay (Parliament) elections.

The ambassador also presented Kazakhstan's achievements in digitalization, the e-government system development and electronic payments.

For his part, Abdelkrim Bouzred highly appreciated the results of the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and confirmed Algeria’s interest in expanding financial and economic cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing collaboration and agreed to intensify it both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international financial institutions, including the Islamic Development Bank.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the people of Algeria on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

In early April 2026, the cities of Algiers and Oran hosted celebrations dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kazakhstan-Algeria diplomatic relations.