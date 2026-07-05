Kazakh President congratulates Algeria on Independence Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan views Algeria as a reliable partner in the Arab world.

He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Algerian relations, built on friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop for the benefit of both nations.

The Head of State wished President Tebboune success in his duties and extended best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the Algerian people.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on National Dombra Day.