Kazakh President congratulates Algeria on Independence Day
10:27, 5 July 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the people of Algeria on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan views Algeria as a reliable partner in the Arab world.
He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Algerian relations, built on friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop for the benefit of both nations.
The Head of State wished President Tebboune success in his duties and extended best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the Algerian people.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on National Dombra Day.