Kazakhstan, Algeria celebrate 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations

The main highlight of the celebrations was a joint concert featuring the Kazakh musical group “Forte Trio” and the National Symphony Orchestra of Algeria. The events were attended by government officials, cultural figures, representatives of the business community, the diplomatic corps, friends of Kazakhstan, and leading local media.

Photo source: gov.kz

At the opening of the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Anuarbek Akhmetov, highlighted the significant progress made by Kazakhstan and Algeria over the past three decades, emphasizing the strengthening of friendly ties as well as the high level of trust and cooperation across all key areas. The strong political will of the leaders of both countries to enhance bilateral cooperation was noted. The opening of embassies in both capitals became an important milestone that gave new impetus to the expansion of political dialogue. It was also emphasized that an exchange of letters between the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries took place to mark the anniversary. Ministers confirmed a mutual interest in deepening the partnership in all spheres.

Photo source: gov.kz

Photo source: gov.kz

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Sofiane Chaib noted a steady development of Kazakhstan-Algeria relations and reaffirmed a political will to expand cooperation in priority areas.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Algeria, Nacera Ayaichia, highlighted the special role of cultural exchanges in bringing the peoples closer, emphasizing that such events contribute to deepening mutual respect and understanding.

Director of both operas of Algiers and Oran, Mourad Senouci, noted that music and art serve as a reliable bridge of friendship between peoples and play an important role in strengthening cultural ties.

As part of the celebratory program, the gallery of the Algerian Opera hosted an exhibition featuring paintings, photographs, handicrafts, and national costumes showcasing the artistic and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. Videos highlighting contemporary life, achievements, culture, and traditions of the country were also presented. The exhibition attracted great interest from visitors and became an additional element of cultural dialogue. The display will remain open for one month, continuing to present Kazakhstan at the main theater in Algiers.

The concerts in Algeria’s two largest cities generated widespread public resonance and received coverage in Algeria's leading media outlets as well as among popular bloggers.

Overall, the events showcased the broad potential of cultural diplomacy and highlighted the significant opportunities for the Kazakh-Algerian partnership.

Photo source: gov.kz

The National Symphony Orchestra of Algeria is the country’s leading musical ensemble, actively participating in international cultural projects. The Algiers Opera House is a leading institution in advancing the country's cultural agenda. Its modern 1,400-seat building is one of the country's largest and most significant cultural centers, regularly hosting major musical and theatrical events, including international festivals. The Oran Opera Theatre is a unique historical and cultural site for 600 seats, built at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries by Italian masters in the Baroque style.

Photo source: gov.kz

Photo source: gov.kz

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan–Germany ties gained momentum.