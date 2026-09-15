Kazakhstan aims to become Central Asia’s computing hub, bridge between Europe and Asia - Tokayev

In his remarks, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan invests enormous funds in railways, highways, seaports, terminals, and infrastructure overall to boost the capacity, speed, and reliability of this route.

He noted that it is high time to expand South Korea’s participation in developing the Middle Corridor.

“Kazakhstan welcomes Korean logistics companies, including CJ Logistics and LX Pantos, which are already building modern logistics centers, multimodal terminals, warehouse complexes and digital solutions for supply chain management in our country,” he said.

To support this work, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed establishing a Kazakh‑Korean joint venture to advance new logistics projects and ensure seamless transit of Korean cargo across the Kazakh territory, reminding that Kazakhstan’s Shin‑Line and Lotte Global Logistics are already pursuing partnership plans in this area.

He also pointed to major opportunities in artificial intelligence and new technologies, saying that human capital plays a key role in Kazakhstan’s AI strategy.

In this context, he stressed the importance of the country’s partnership with Seoul National University of Science and Technology on jointly creating Kazakhstan’s first Institute of Artificial Intelligence. He noted that Kazakhstan was developing one of Eurasia’s largest data‑center ecosystems, including the Data Valley in the energy-rich Pavlodar region, with capacity of up to one gigawatt, scalable expansion, dedicated land plots, and integration with national supercomputing facilities.

“Our goal is to position Kazakhstan as the main computing hub of Central Asia and a bridge between Europe and Asia,” said Tokayev, adding that the plan offers unique opportunities for Korean technology companies.

“Kazakhstan is ready to expand exports of materials and components for microelectronics and semiconductor production. In this regard, we see significant potential for practical partnership with global industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix,” the President stated.

Earlier, in his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited South Korean companies to expand production in Kazakhstan.