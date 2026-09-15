Tokayev invites South Korean companies to expand production in Kazakhstan

Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s keen interest in President Lee Jae‑myung’s new industrial strategy, including initiatives such as the Three Mega Projects and Seven Major SEED initiative.

“Industrial cooperation has become one of the strongest pillars of our economic partnership. Today our joint portfolio includes 51 projects in automotive, engineering, metallurgy and other sectors worth over $4 billion. The experience of Korean companies has convincingly demonstrated that Kazakhstan is a competitive and reliable production base. In 2025, the country produced about 170,000 vehicles, a national record, with a significant share coming from Hyundai and Kia. Production of Korean household electronics is also growing, with Samsung appliances now manufactured locally. Our goal is to create a fully integrated industrial ecosystem encompassing localized components, advanced materials, electrical equipment and electronics, oriented toward serving the broader Eurasian market. I invite Korean companies to take these opportunities and expand their production in Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

He identified construction and urban development as another promising area of cooperation.

“Your country has world‑class expertise in construction, engineering and infrastructure development. Korean firms are known for implementing complex projects quickly, with quality and advanced technology. Kazakhstan is entering a crucial stage of infrastructure growth. We plan to accelerate construction nationwide - from transport and utilities to housing and social facilities. I regard this as one of the key priorities of my work as President. We plan to turn Kazakhstan into one large construction site, with special focus on social facilities such as hospitals, children’s rehabilitation centers, multifunctional medical complexes, modern schools, sports facilities and transport infrastructure. This opens significant opportunities for Korean corporations. We reckon on their active participation in large-scale projects across Kazakhstan. Our government will prepare a concrete list of projects aimed at creating new joint ventures and promoting investment initiatives,” the President stressed.

Tokayev delivered his remarks at the opening of the Kazakh‑Korean roundtable, emphasizing that over the past three decades Astana and Seoul had built strong relations based on mutual respect, trust, and true friendship.