Kazakhstan to commission first facility of Data Center Valley by June 2027

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of AI and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev and Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazakhtelecom briefed on ongoing work.

The construction of the first Data Center Valley facility with a capacity of 50 MW is in full swing. Excavation work for energy centers and AI factories is 90% complete, foundation work for the energy centers has begun, and administrative and utility buildings are under construction.

Main buildings of the data center and energy units, administrative and household facilities, checkpoints, and parts of external engineering networks will be commissioned by the end of 2026. Pre-commissioning works will be completed by May 2027. The commissioning of the first facility is scheduled for June 2027.

The site's engineering infrastructure is also being developed. A 215 MW substation has been acquired to power the project, water supply networks have been designed, and telecommunications infrastructure is being planned. The construction site is equipped with an online video surveillance system, enabling round‑the‑clock monitoring of progress. The long‑term energy potential of Data Center Valley is aimed at phased scaling to a total capacity of up to 1 GW.

The project is a scalable platform for hosting data centers, AI factories, GPU clusters, and cloud platforms of international hyperscalers. Its implementation will create a new export‑oriented sector of Kazakhstan’s digital economy and provide IT infrastructure for developing domestic artificial intelligence solutions.

“Data Center Valley is shaping Kazakhstan’s new export potential. By placing computing power inside the country, we are creating conditions for the growth of domestic AI solutions, attracting global companies, and positioning Kazakhstan on the international digital services market,” said Zhaslan Madiev.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is exploring investment opportunities in the development of a data center network in Kazakhstan.