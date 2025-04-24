Kazakhstan, Afghanistan agree on construction of Towrgondi-Herat railroad section

The announcement came as part of a visit of Kazakhstan delegation to Afghanistan led by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

A transport and logistics cooperation agreement is set to be signed to start construction of a railway line on Towrgondi-Herat section, necessary infrastructure as well as transport and logistics center in Herat.

As Kazakhstan seeks better regional transit connectivity, transport and logistics ties between Central and South Asia, access to Indian Ocean ports, the new railway is to offer the shortest route for southbound shipments, as it involves a direct crossing of Afghanistan.

The protocol of intent provides for opportunities to create joint ventures between railway authorities of Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan within the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).

It also envisages fibre-optic cable deployment to provide digital infrastructure along the transport corridor, enhancing connectivity, safe movement of trains, including their operation, as well as access to the high-speed internet.

Zhumangarin also held a meeting with Afghan Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Hamidullah Akhundzada, focusing on prospects for opening direct flights between the countries, exporting Kazakhstan-made vehicles and buses to Afghanistan as well as providing technical education to Afghanistan students in Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister-National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin had met with Minister for Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan Mullah Hidayatullah.