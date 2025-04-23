Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum: Agreements worth USD 140 mln signed on Day 1

The parties noted significant progress in the development of industrial cooperation in 2024. Serik Zhumangarin thanked for supporting Kazakhstani geologists arrived in Afghanistan to explore potential deposits of solid commercial minerals.

He said the country’s companies are interested in searching for and investing in potential deposits. To note, ERG Exploration, Kazakhmys Barlau, and Kazatomprom representatives arrived in Afghanistan for detailed discussions.

The parties agreed to set up a joint technical commission to debate the arising issues.

The Kazakh Minister attended the opening of the Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum. 50 Kazakhstani companies manufacturing vegetable oil, pasta, rice, agricultural drones and accumulators took part in the event.

He said Afghanistan may become a significant logistics hub between Central and South Asia, and Kazakhstan a reliable supplier of food, technologies, machine building, chemical and IT products. The Minister stressed that an ambitious task is set to increase trade up to 3 billion US dollars in the short term.

According to the preliminary results of the first day, the sides signed commercial documents worth 140 million US dollars.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan handed over the second humanitarian aid consignment consisting of medication to Afghanistan, as part of a visit of the Kazakhstani delegation to the country.