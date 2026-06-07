Kazakhstan advances International Water Organization plan at UNESCO meeting

During the session, participants assessed the implementation of the IHP’s strategic priorities, discussed capacity-building efforts in the water sector, and explored ways to strengthen national and transboundary water governance mechanisms, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Askar Abdrakhmanov, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the United Nations.

According to Abdrakhmanov, the proposed organization would help strengthen international coordination on water issues, improve the implementation of global commitments, and address fragmentation within the current system of global water governance.

The ambassador also briefed council members on the outcomes of the first international consultations on the establishment of the International Water Organization, held in Astana on April 23, 2026, as part of the Regional Ecological Summit.

Kazakhstan highlighted the important role of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme, noting that its more than 50 years of experience in hydrological sciences, education, capacity-building, and international cooperation make it one of the leading intergovernmental platforms within the UN system for advancing dialogue on global water management.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Addressing the session, Khaled El-Enany, UNESCO Director General, described water resources as one of the defining challenges of the modern era, closely linked to sustainable development, climate change, food security, and peacebuilding. He called for stronger international cooperation and expanded scientific research to address water-related challenges worldwide.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the session reaffirmed the country’s commitment to promoting multilateral cooperation on water security, advancing science-based approaches to water management, and contributing to effective international solutions for contemporary water challenges.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Established in 1975, the UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme (IHP) is an international scientific cooperation initiative focused on water research, water resources management, education, and professional capacity-building. Its governing body, the IHP Начало формыCouncil, consists of 36 member states elected for four-year terms.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe discussed water cooperation and Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the UN.