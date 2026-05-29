Prospects for establishing Kazakhstan-initiated UN Water Organization discussed in Astana

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Dmitry Maryasin. The sides discussed prospects for further bilateral cooperation in the water sector and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization within the UN framework.

The minister emphasized that the initiative of the Kazakh president received positive feedback from participants in consultations held during the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana. Around 140 representatives from more than 30 countries and 20 international organizations took part in the consultations.

The possibility of holding a second round of international consultations is currently being considered on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, which will take place in New York in July this year.

Nurzhigitov expressed gratitude to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe for its consistent support to Central Asian countries in promoting sustainable approaches to water issues and strengthening regional cooperation. He stated Kazakhstan highly values its partnership with UNECE and considers participation in its activities an important element in strengthening the country’s water security.

In the face of growing challenges, international cooperation, expert assistance, and methodological support are of particular importance to us. We are also interested in realizing the potential of cooperation with UNECE to promote international initiatives in the water sector, said the Kazakh minister.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the EBRD review cooperation on water infrastructure.