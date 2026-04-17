Kazakhstan adopts 2050 Nuclear Industry Development Strategy

The document is aimed at strengthening energy security, ensuring sustainable economic growth, developing high-tech industries, and fulfilling international climate commitments.

The strategy has been developed with consideration of global trends in nuclear energy development and the country’s internal needs. It is a logical continuation of previously adopted state-level decisions, including support for the construction of nuclear power plants, expressed in a nationwide referendum in late 2024.

Formation of a nuclear cluster and industry development

The strategy provides for the creation of a modern and sustainable nuclear cluster in Kazakhstan, integrated into the global nuclear ecosystem. It is intended to unite nuclear energy, scientific research, applied nuclear technologies, radioactive waste management systems, and the training of qualified personnel.

Special attention is given to forming nuclear clusters with the development of industrial and scientific bases, the creation of new jobs, and the expansion of competencies in related sectors.

Global context and energy needs

According to the IAEA, as of early 2026, 413 nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 377 GW are in operation in 31 countries, while another 69 units are under construction. Many countries continue to actively develop nuclear programs, including in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

At the same time, a number of countries are revising previous policies of phasing out nuclear energy, shifting toward supporting new safe technologies and investment mechanisms in this field.

For Kazakhstan, the development of nuclear energy is driven by the need to diversify baseload generation sources and address capacity shortages. According to forecasts, by 2032, additional electricity demand may reach around 2,660 MW.

Infrastructure development and construction of nuclear power plants

It is noted that electricity shortages are most acutely felt in the southern and western regions of the country. In this regard, the development of nuclear energy envisages the phased construction of several nuclear power plants, taking into account regional specifics.

At the same time, large-scale development of grid infrastructure is planned, including the construction of high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and logistics facilities necessary to integrate new capacities into the Unified Power System.

Small modular reactors and new technologies

The strategy includes the development of small modular reactors (SMRs). In particular, it plans to conduct feasibility studies on their application in Kazakhstan, participate in scientific research, and identify priority regions for their deployment.

SMRs are considered a potential solution for energy-deficient regions and areas with weak grid infrastructure, as well as a tool for replacing outdated thermal power plants.

Safety, environment, and waste management

A separate section of the strategy is devoted to nuclear and radiation safety. The priority is the safe management of radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel, including their processing, storage, and minimization of generation.

There are also measures for land rehabilitation, radiation monitoring, and improving environmental safety. Particular attention is given to international standards and recommendations of the IAEA.

International cooperation and human resources

Kazakhstan will continue to fulfill its international obligations in nuclear non-proliferation, including the conversion of research reactors to low-enriched fuel.

In addition, the development of nuclear physical security systems, metrological support for the industry, and the training of highly qualified specialists are planned. The strategy emphasizes expanding scientific potential and international cooperation.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the U.S. expand cooperation in nuclear energy.