Kazakhstan and U.S. expand cooperation in nuclear energy

A meeting was held with a delegation from the U.S. Department of State, headed by Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Klein. The Kazakh side was represented by Deputy Chairmen of the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan Timur Zhantikin and Asset Makhambetov, along with representatives of the Agency’s relevant departments and KAES LLP.

Photo credit: The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy

During the talks, the parties discussed ways to further develop Kazakhstan–U.S. cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, reaffirming their shared interest in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding practical collaboration.

The discussion also explored prospects for deepening cooperation, including the exchange of expertise and the development of institutional frameworks. The parties highlighted the importance of coordinating efforts amid the transformation of global energy markets and the growing role of sustainable energy sources.

Photo credit: The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy

Following the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue and further expand cooperation to support the development of the nuclear sector and strengthen bilateral ties.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumangarin, met in Washington, D.C., with Antonella Bassani, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, along with representatives of the World Bank Group.