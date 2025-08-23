Dias Seitkalyiev claims silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria
08:31, 23 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Dias Seitkaliyev captured a silver medal at the U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Seitkaliyev (82 kg) fell to Mikhail Shkarin 1:4 in the final, finishing with a silver medal.
As a result, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team has one medal at the tournament.
As reported earlier, Kazakh Anna Stratan has won a bronze medal at the U20 World Women’s Wrestling Championships 2025.