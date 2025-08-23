EN
    Dias Seitkalyiev claims silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria

    08:31, 23 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Dias Seitkaliyev captured a silver medal at the U20 World Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Seitkaliyev (82 kg) fell to Mikhail Shkarin 1:4 in the final, finishing with a silver medal.

    As a result, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team has one medal at the tournament.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh Anna Stratan has won a bronze medal at the U20 World Women’s Wrestling Championships 2025.

    Wrestling Sport Bulgaria
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
