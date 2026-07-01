Kazakhstan adapts e-Parliament platform to new Qurultay

According to Madiyev, the country is continuing to digitize public administration while integrating artificial intelligence into a growing range of government services. The National AI Platform is already supporting the development of AI agents, translations, meeting transcription, and the preparation of official correspondence.

"More than 2 million citizens' requests have already been processed using AI through the e-Otinish AI platform. The unified QazTech platform has been fully rolled out, and a moratorium on developing government systems outside the platform has been in place since the beginning of the year. By the end of 2027, we plan to migrate 108 information systems operated by central government agencies to the platform," Madiyev said.

He added that work is also underway on the next generation of eGov and eGov Business services. Public service centers will be transformed into Digital Public Service Offices, while the AITU national ecosystem is being expanded into a single communication platform linking citizens with the Government.

"The test version of the e-Parliament platform has been deployed. It is currently being adapted to the new legislative process under the unicameral Qurultay model," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He also noted that the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is the first government agency to begin a comprehensive AI-driven transformation of its internal operations. The ministry has reengineered 151 business processes, trained 300 employees in AI skills, and is building in-house expertise to further develop and adapt AI solutions independently.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan must introduce artificial intelligence into every key branch of the economy and improve the quality of public administration.