AI must be integrated across all key economic sectors, Kazakh President

He noted one of the key tasks is to build a fully digital country.

The Head of State said deputies of the VIII convocation became “digital pioneers.” He praised their contribution to creating a flexible legal framework for AI regulation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the new Constitution enshrines the fundamental condition for building a Digital Kazakhstan, the citizens’ right to data protection in cyberspace.

He emphasized Kazakhstan is one of the first to adopt the Digital Code and Law on AI. It helped build a modern infrastructure for the transition to a digital state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Kazakhstan now leads Central Asia in the Government AI readiness index.

He stated the Digital Qazaqstan strategy, approved in June, sets the course for AI integration across all economic sectors and improved governance.