Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents hold talks at airport in Tashkent

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchanged views on ways to further deepen Kazakh-Uzbek relations of strategic parentship and alliance.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted a ceremonial welcome for visiting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tashkent.

Both presidents are expected to hold talks, as well as chair the 2nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Supreme Interstate Council tomorrow.