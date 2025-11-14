Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents hold talks at airport in Tashkent
17:24, 14 November 2025
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev had talks at the Tashkent Humo international airport, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchanged views on ways to further deepen Kazakh-Uzbek relations of strategic parentship and alliance.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted a ceremonial welcome for visiting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tashkent.
Both presidents are expected to hold talks, as well as chair the 2nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Supreme Interstate Council tomorrow.