    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives ceremonial welcome in Tashkent

    17:15, 14 November 2025

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted a ceremonial welcome for visiting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tashkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the press service of the Kazakh Presidential Residence Akorda, the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were performed, and the commander of the honor guard presented a report.

    In conclusion, the heads of state introduced members of their official delegations to each other.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Both presidents are expected to hold talks, as well as chair the 2nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Supreme Interstate Council tomorrow.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. 

