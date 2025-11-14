Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives ceremonial welcome in Tashkent
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted a ceremonial welcome for visiting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tashkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of the Kazakh Presidential Residence Akorda, the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were performed, and the commander of the honor guard presented a report.
In conclusion, the heads of state introduced members of their official delegations to each other.
Both presidents are expected to hold talks, as well as chair the 2nd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Supreme Interstate Council tomorrow.
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.