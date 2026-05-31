Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup Taizhou

Russia’s Roman Mineev claimed gold finishing with a time of 54:311, followed by China’s Mingxiu Li with 54:34.

Ayan Beisenbayev finished 11th, Maksim Shmulich 26th, and Temirlan Temirov 28th.

Earlier, Kazakhstani rider Oleg Sokolenko and his horse Cinderella claimed victory at the Bank Center Credit Equestrian Cup, held as part of the largest FEI equestrian competitions taking place in Astana.