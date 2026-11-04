Bukhara selected to host Central Asia’s 1st ever UNESCO Creative Cities Conference+

The official decision to hold the conference in Bukhara was made by UNESCO. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev put forward the initiative at the opening of the 43rd Session of the General Conference, held in Samarkand in October 2025.

This event will open up new opportunities to promote Uzbekistan’s tourism potential, expand cultural cooperation, and attract foreign partners and investments in culture and the creative economy.

The choice of Bukhara reflects the international recognition of Uzbekistan’s efforts to promote culture, creative industries, and sustainable urban planning.

The forum will focus on developing creative industries, preserving cultural heritage and integrating it into modern life, supporting youth and creative professionals, and expanding culture’s contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Since 1993, Bukhara has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. In 2023, the city joined the Creative Cities Network in the field of Crafts and Folk Art, once again confirming its role as a leading center of traditional crafts and cultural exchange.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network, established in 2004, currently brings together 408 cities from more than 110 countries. The annual conference is one of the network’s key events, allowing participants to exchange experiences, discuss prospects for developing creative industries, and strengthen international partnerships.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan is set to create ‘Little Turkmenistan’ cultural complex in Bukhara.