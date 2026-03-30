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    Kazakh cyclist Alisher Zhumakan secures second silver at Asian Championships

    20:42, 30 March 2026

    Kazakhstan's Alisher Zhumakan earned another medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, Philippines, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Zhumakan
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee

    China's Sun Haijiao won the gold medal. The third place was taken by Tsung Wai Chu of Hong Kong.

    The National Olympic Committee noted that Alisher Zhumakan finished second in the points race. Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov took silver in the Madison, while Rinata Sultanova came in third in the individual pursuit.

    Earlier, Kazakh athletes secured three medals at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.

    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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