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    Kazakh athletes secure three medals at Asian Track Cycling Championships

    20:27, 29 March 2026

    The Kazakhstan national team continues to compete at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Tagaytay, Philippines, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh athletes secure three medals at Asian Track Cycling Championships
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee

    The team has won three medals at the tournament.

    In the women’s individual pursuit, Rinata Sultanova won the bronze medal.

    Alisher Zhumakan finished second in the points race.

    Ramis Dinmukhametov and Ilya Karabutov also made it to the podium. The athletes came in second in the Madison.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan bagged its second medal at the Artistic Swimming World Cup stage.

    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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