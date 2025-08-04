EN
    Kazakh track and field athletes clinch 34 medals at Qosanov Memorial

    14:10, 4 August 2025

    The Kazakh team swept 34 medals at the international Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    The Kazakh field and track athletes secured six gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals so far.

    Yulia Bashmanova was the best in the women’s 100m hurdles final, Polina Ivanova in pole vault, Alexandra Zalyubovskaya finished first in the women’s 400m finals, Ivan Tovchenik in the men’s pole vault. Besides, Kazakhstan took home gold in the mixed 4×400m relay team.

    Qosanov Memorial is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan won 2 medals at the Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Poland.

    Sport Kazakhstan Almaty
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
