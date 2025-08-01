EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan clinches 2 medals at Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Poland

    07:47, 1 August 2025

    Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers Dias Kaltay and Yerzat Yerlanov won bronze medals in the 72 kg and 97kg finals at the Wladyslaw Pytlasinski Memorial held in Poland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan clinches 2 medals at Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Poland
    Photo credit: NOC

    The Wladyslaw Pytlasinski Memorial Greco-Roman wrestling tournament is part of the Poland Open event.

    Greco-Roman and female wrestlers represent Kazakhstan at this large wrestling tournament.

    Notably, Kazakh Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek won a gold medal at the UWW U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships underway in Greece.

    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All