Kazakhstan clinches 2 medals at Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Poland
07:47, 1 August 2025
Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers Dias Kaltay and Yerzat Yerlanov won bronze medals in the 72 kg and 97kg finals at the Wladyslaw Pytlasinski Memorial held in Poland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Wladyslaw Pytlasinski Memorial Greco-Roman wrestling tournament is part of the Poland Open event.
Greco-Roman and female wrestlers represent Kazakhstan at this large wrestling tournament.
Notably, Kazakh Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek won a gold medal at the UWW U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships underway in Greece.