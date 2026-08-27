Floods in Nepal and Tibet: Death toll rises to 160

Nepal police reported recovering 157 bodies.

41 injured people are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Photo credit: Xinhua

According to Xinhua, at least 95 people were killed and 484 others remain missing in a massive flash flood in north Nepal on Wednesday.

Among the missing are 391 foreign tourists and 93 Nepali nationals.

As per the Nepal Tourism Board record, the missing foreign nationals include 134 Indians, 47 Americans, 33 British and 34 Australians.

Villages were washed away. Roads and infrastructure sustained heavy damage.

#Photostory: Rescue teams rushed Thursday to find hundreds of people missing on the Nepal-Tibet border in flash floods and landslides that killed at least 160.



Many of the missing are foreign tourists, officials said of the disaster that wiped out entire villages. The death toll… pic.twitter.com/aR6DUBwOXB — Channels Television (@channelstv) August 26, 2026

According to a police statement, rescue operations are ongoing, but conditions remain challenging.

As written before, the disaster caused at least 200 billion Nepalese rupees ($1.3 billion) in infrastructure damage, Infrastructure Minister Sunil Lamsal said. Roads and bridges suffered the heaviest losses, with at least 22 concrete bridges and five metal Bailey bridges reportedly washed away.