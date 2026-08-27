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    Floods in Nepal and Tibet: Death toll rises to 160

    10:42, 27 August 2026

    Severe flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal–Tibet border have claimed at least 160 lives, with hundreds more missing, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.

    Floods in Nepal and Tibet: Death toll rises to 160
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Nepal police reported recovering 157 bodies.

    41 injured people are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

    Floods in Nepal and Tibet: Death toll rises to 160
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    According to Xinhua, at least 95 people were killed and 484 others remain missing in a massive flash flood in north Nepal on Wednesday.

    Among the missing are 391 foreign tourists and 93 Nepali nationals.

    As per the Nepal Tourism Board record, the missing foreign nationals include 134 Indians, 47 Americans, 33 British and 34 Australians.

    Villages were washed away. Roads and infrastructure sustained heavy damage.

    According to a police statement, rescue operations are ongoing, but conditions remain challenging.

    As written before, the disaster caused at least 200 billion Nepalese rupees ($1.3 billion) in infrastructure damage, Infrastructure Minister Sunil Lamsal said. Roads and bridges suffered the heaviest losses, with at least 22 concrete bridges and five metal Bailey bridges reportedly washed away.

    Flooding Nepal World News Incidents
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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