EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh taekwondo athletes secure 2 medals at tournament in Montenegro

    16:54, 14 October 2025

    Team Kazakhstan earned two medals at the G-1 Montenegro Podgorica Open 2025 held in Montenegro, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakh taekwondo athletes secure 2 medals at tournament in Montenegro
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Maxat Orynbassar captured gold in the under-74 kg division, rising to the top of the podium.

    Aziret Duisenbek secured bronze in the under-58 kg division.

    The tournament brought together more than 300 athletes from 24 countries.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to shoot film about taekwondo founder in the country Mustafa Ozturk.

    Taekwondo Sport Kazakhstan Montenegro
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All