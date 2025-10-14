Kazakh taekwondo athletes secure 2 medals at tournament in Montenegro
Team Kazakhstan earned two medals at the G-1 Montenegro Podgorica Open 2025 held in Montenegro, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Maxat Orynbassar captured gold in the under-74 kg division, rising to the top of the podium.
Aziret Duisenbek secured bronze in the under-58 kg division.
The tournament brought together more than 300 athletes from 24 countries.
